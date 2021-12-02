Landon Collins, J.D. McKissic remain out of Washington practice

Getty Images

Washington running back J.D. McKissic‘s agent said he was OK after getting carted off the field late in Monday’s win over the Seahawks, but he hasn’t been cleared to return to the field yet.

McKissic has a concussion and he didn’t participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Another day on the sideline Friday will likely signal his absence from the lineup when the team takes the field against the Raiders on Sunday.

Landon Collins has also missed practice both days this week. Collins, who is playing more linebacker than safety this season, has a foot injury.

Center Tyler Larsen (knee) went from out of practice to limited participation, but left guard Wes Schweitzer (ankle) remained out of action.

Washington announced that cornerback Benjamin St-Juste has been placed on injured reserve. He’s been out with a concussion. Cornerback Darryl Roberts was activated from injured reserve in a corresponding move.