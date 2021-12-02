Mac Jones named offensive rookie of the month

Getty Images

While New England’s defense is a big reason why the club has won six consecutive games, so is the club’s young quarterback.

The 15th overall pick in the 2021 draft, Mac Jones continues to impress. And he did plenty to earn offensive rookie of the month for November.

In four games, Jones completed 77 percent of his passes for 854 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He also lost one fumble and took nine sacks.

Jones was an efficient 19-of-23 for 198 yards and three touchdowns in the 45-7 victory over the Browns, setting a career-high 142.1 passer rating. In last week’s win over Tennessee, he set a new career-high in passing yards with 310.

In 12 games, Jones has a 70 percent completion rate for 2,850 yards with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

With the Patriots on a long winning streak, Jones has now become the favorite to win offensive rookie of the year. If New England can ascend to the No. 1 seed, that might not be the only hardware Jones ends up with after a strong rookie year.