Mac Jones seeks trademark protection for MJ10

Getty Images

Step aside, TB12.

Mac Jones, the odds-on favorite to become the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year for 2021, has commenced the process of laying the foundation to capitalize on his emerging fame.

Via Nicole Yang of the Boston Globe, Jones has filed for trademark protection of the phrase “MJ10.”

The paperwork submitted to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office by Mac 10 Enterprises last Friday indicates that Jones intend to sell clothing, footwear, and accessories bearing the MJ10 brand.

New England’s long-time quarterback, Tom Brady, has crafted a full-blown industry from the TB12 brand. Of course, Brady’s empire includes a workout and nutrition company. Jones, given the photos of his physique that periodically makes the rounds, has plenty of work to do in order to convince anyone that MJ10 means anything other than someone smoked some MJ and then ate 10 pounds of Doritos.