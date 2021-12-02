Micah Parsons named November’s top defensive rookie

Getty Images

The Cowboys had a hard time finding wins during the month of November, but rookie linebacker Micah Parsons‘ play was not a cause for any of their struggles.

With DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory missing time due to injuries, Parsons was asked to take on a pass rushing role and he continued to show that he’s as good a fit as an edge rusher as he is in a more traditional linebacker role.

Parsons had 6.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, eight tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles in four November contests. He was also credited with 25 tackles on his way to being named the NFL’s defensive rookie of the month.

Parsons enters December as a frontrunner for defensive rookie of the year and anything close to November’s production will likely make him the choice for that award once the season comes to an end.