Miles Sanders working again Thursday, DeVonta Smith back to practice

The Eagles have three running backs on the injury report and only one of them was on the field for Thursday’s practice.

Miles Sanders was limited to nine carries in last Sunday’s 13-7 loss to the Giants because of an ankle injury, but he was able to practice in limited fashion on Wednesday. Sanders stopped short of ruling himself in for this weekend’s game against the Jets, but it looks like things are moving in that direction.

“Right now, it’s day-to-day but I feel good. I’ll be practicing today. Hopefully, I’ll be playing,” Sanders said.

Jordan Howard (knee) and Boston Scott (illness) remained off the field on Thursday.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith joined Scott in sitting out Wednesday with an illness, but he was back on the field Thursday. That’s a good sign for his availability for the Eagles’ second straight trip to MetLife Stadium.