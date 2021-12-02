Nelson Peterson isn’t happy that the Vikings didn’t call Adrian about a reunion

Getty Images

With Vikings running back Dalvin Cook injured, the team has a short-term need at the position. Nelson Peterson, the father of former Vikings standout Adrian Peterson, believes the Vikings should have pursued a potential reunion.

“That’s disappointing to me,” Nelson Peterson recently told Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “He never heard anything from the Vikings and you go in and bring in a guy Adrian beat out in Detroit.”

That guy is Kerryon Johnson, who received a workout this week in Minnesota but who was not added to the roster or the practice squad. Peterson, in contrast, has signed with the Seattle practice squad.

Although Peterson is a sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer, the Seahawks need much more help on offense than Peterson or any other available running back can provide. Twice this year, including Monday night in Washington, Seattle had five straight three-and-out drives. No other NFL team has had that happen even once this year.

For the Vikings, who have a capable Cook replacement in Alexander Mattison, it makes far more sense to consider younger, cheaper options who also would contribute on special teams, if/when they are added to the 53-man roster.