Nelson Peterson isn’t happy that the Vikings didn’t call Adrian about a reunion

Posted by Mike Florio on December 2, 2021, 1:11 PM EST
Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

With Vikings running back Dalvin Cook injured, the team has a short-term need at the position. Nelson Peterson, the father of former Vikings standout Adrian Peterson, believes the Vikings should have pursued a potential reunion.

That’s disappointing to me,” Nelson Peterson recently told Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “He never heard anything from the Vikings and you go in and bring in a guy Adrian beat out in Detroit.”

That guy is Kerryon Johnson, who received a workout this week in Minnesota but who was not added to the roster or the practice squad. Peterson, in contrast, has signed with the Seattle practice squad.

Although Peterson is a sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer, the Seahawks need much more help on offense than Peterson or any other available running back can provide. Twice this year, including Monday night in Washington, Seattle had five straight three-and-out drives. No other NFL team has had that happen even once this year.

For the Vikings, who have a capable Cook replacement in Alexander Mattison, it makes far more sense to consider younger, cheaper options who also would contribute on special teams, if/when they are added to the 53-man roster.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Nelson Peterson isn’t happy that the Vikings didn’t call Adrian about a reunion

  2. Seriously? Peederson was good for two games max when he was in Washington. He was underwhelming any other game he played. The guy has nothing left. But he now has more time to take branches and to beat his children! Woowhoo!

  3. I’ll be honest I loved watching him in his prime, he was a beast of a player, but the stuff with his kid completely tainted it for me, I never wore his jersey again and I’m glad he’s not coming back.

  4. Nelson, maybe you should have helped Adrian improve his pass blocking and catching significantly and then sent videos of that to the Vikings.

  5. A great player like Adrian Peterson doesn’t deserve to be forced to perform behind the most foul & offensive excuse for an Offensive Line that most people have ever seen at an NFL level.

  6. Outside of Mattison they also have Nwangwu who you have to believe they want to see what they have going forward in him and to see if he can handle that 2nd spot on the depth chart in the future or if he will be more just a special teams player.

  7. Why would anyone want to watch any NFL QB or RB play behind the Seahawk’s weak & ineffective OL? Makes no sense, it ruins the game.

  8. While I respect all that AD has done, there are too many young running backs with upside potential that deserve a shot than to waste time on an over the hill vet.

  9. Peterson is absolutely not a sure fire first ballot hall of famer. He was a good back, not great and not game changing. He was a two down between the 10s guy. He couldn’t catch, couldn’t block, and wasn’t good at short yardage. Basically if he didn’t have a head of steam, he wouldn’t be making much contact. Look up ‘overrated’ and you’ll see a picture of Half Day because he was only good for about half of the plays. Cook is far better.

  11. I suppose at least giving him a workout would have been a World Classy thing to do.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.