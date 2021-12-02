NFL suspends Antonio Brown three games for “misrepresenting vaccination status”

Posted by Mike Florio on December 2, 2021, 4:32 PM EST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

When is a non-story a story? When it’s actually a story.

Despite stubborn insistence from the Buccaneers and coach Bruce Arians that claim that receiver Antonio Brown used a fake vaccination card had no merit, the league has suspended Brown three games for misrepresenting his vaccination status.

Brown has accepted his discipline and will not appeal the fine.

Also suspended three games for misrepresenting their vaccination status were safety Mike Edward and receiver John Franklin III. The Bucs waived Franklin in August, and he currently is not with any team.

The allegations first arose two weeks ago today, with the NFL saying nothing before today about the situation other than it remains “under review.” Thursday’s announcement explains that the review included the NFL Players Association representing the three individuals, although there will be no appeal hearing. Like Brown, Edwards and Franklin have accepted their punishment.

“The health and safety of players and personnel is our top priority,” the NFL and NFLPA said in a joint statement. “The protocols were jointly development working with our respective experts to ensure that we are practicing and playing football as safety as possible during the ongoing pandemic. The NFL-NFLPA jointly reinforce their commitment and further emphasize the importance of strict adherence to the protocols to protect the well-being of everyone associated with the NFL.”

There is no story,” Arians told Rich Eisen on November 19. “Yeah, [Brown] says he’s vaccinated and has a card, just like everybody else on our football team. There’s a trust factor that goes along with it, and we did our due diligence on everybody. The league will look into the matter and do their due diligence, but it’s really no story.”

There definitely is a story, even if the NFL and NFLPA have done their best to carefully craft a press release that downplays the situation. Yes, Brown “misrepresented his vaccination status.” More specifically, Brown submitted a false vaccination card in order to realize the benefits of being a vaccinated player without being a vaccinated player.

That’s a big deal. That’s the most significant violation of the COVID protocol that a player could commit, given the stark difference between treatment of vaccinated and unvaccinated players under the 2021 procedures.

Should the punishment for potentially endangering teammates and coaches (including Arians, a three-time cancer survivor, and 83-year-old offensive consultant Tom Moore) be a mere three games? Should Brown, given his history of Personal Conduct Policy violations, have gotten only three games like the other two, since the league made it clear from the get-go that this was a conduct policy issue?

Ultimately, the league and the union may have done the bare minimum here, in order to tiptoe around the inescapable next question. If three members of the Buccaneers lied about their vaccination status, how many other players on how many other teams did the same?

Permalink 43 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

43 responses to “NFL suspends Antonio Brown three games for “misrepresenting vaccination status”

  3. So when is Aaron Rodgers getting suspended for not being truthful about his vaccination status, putting the health of players, coaches and fans at risk? Or is Goodell afraid to punish Rodgers?

  4. Also Aaron Rodgers was not suspended for misrepresenting his vaccine status, just because

  6. So his former cook was telling the truth about the fake vaccination card. Perhaps AB will think twice next time he tries to stiff workers he owes money to. The NFL probably would have never found out without him coming forward.

  7. So the player (AB and Mike Edwards) is punished when the team is (allegedly) unaware that they misrepresented their vaccination status but no punishment when the team is fully aware that a player (Aaron Rodgers) is misrepresenting their vaccination status?

    Got it.

  8. Wow. Can’t believe he didn’t just get a slap on the wrist. So much for the 100% vaccinated Buccaneers. How many others on the roster are actually not vaccinated?

  9. If the penalty for an infraction is not severe enough it will be contested frequently. You lie and endanger others you should be out for the rest of the year….period. Has lying become an acceptable part of our culture?

  10. And Aaron Rodgers was suspended how many games?

    It’s not the violation that bugs me, it’s the inconsistency of the punishment.

    Once again, making it up as they go along.

  11. I need to see three stories a day about this and how they were trying to kill everyone in the world just like we had for Aaron Rodgers, please.

    Also, Mike Evans was also suspended three games.

  12. Sentencing is far too light. Real deterrence involves strict penalties to violators.

  17. So the NFL doesn’t initially check if people are telling the truth or did AB get his fake card from an actual medical professional? Also while I doubt he’s the only one doing this, this is a lesson on why you don’t upset people that know your dirt (or tell others in the first place).

  19. Tom Brady liked a specific air pressure in footballs, and more-probably-than-not asked his equipment guy to make sure the PSI was the way he likes it. ***4 GAMES*** Antonio Brown, a recent serial offender of off-field conduct, commits a federal crime. ***3 GAMES*** Goodell is and always will be a clown.

  20. Just to here to see the nearly brain dead comments who think this is remotely close to what Aaron Rodgers did…

  21. “There is a trust factor that goes along with it”

    I think Bruce Arians believed AB’s vax card was legit, otherwise Arians would have known how this would end and wouldn’t of kept saying “no story”. Arians isn’t known for sticking out his neck for players who act like fools.

  23. For everyone ragging on Rodgers: This is what lying to the NFL and violating protocol looks like (Brown), as opposed to lying to reporters while keeping the NFL fully informed and following protocol (Rodgers).

  25. Calm down people, don’t forget Aaron Rodgers is white and this country has a double standard when it comes to race.

  27. Think of all the trouble he could have avoided if he just paid the money to the people he owed for services rendered…..

  28. Didn’t Rogers lie as well? Did he turn in proof of vaccination? As Yogi said ‘ might open up a whole box of Pandoras’

  29. Aaron Rodgers didn’t endanger his teammates or coaches. They knew and he followed the team protocol. He just lied and endangered the reporters postgame, so no need for discipline. 🙂

  30. Brown and Rodgers have become my fvorite players. Tyfys for placing freedom above propaganda.

  32. seriously with the people that cannot see the difference between AB and AR. I feel sorry for you guys. The League, Bucs team, players and personell did not know AB was not vaccinated. The Packers, league, teamates, coaches and all associated with the Packers knew AR was not vaccinated. AB did not follow covid protocols. AR followed all protocols except those were he was 20 ft away from vaccinated reporters. There is a difference….

  34. Pathetic how the NFL still has to pander to their players by saying they “misrepresented their vaccination status” rather than saying they lied about it or submitted fake vaccination cards. The lengths they go to in order to cover for certain things or people is sad.

  35. Ok, so this is a felony which means charges have to be executed here.

    And, next, why is Rodgers still on my tv screen if he did the same thing, albeit in a different way?

  36. The difference between Rodgers and Brown is that Rodgers never lied to the NFL. They always knew his real status. He just lied to the press and public. Brown lied to the NFL and used a fake vaccination card, which is actually a federal crime.

  38. Has Aaron Rodgers ever been suspended before? He misrepresented his status to the media, not the NFL. He didn’t fake or forge a vaccination card. He was tested daily and wore a mask at the facility except when doing interviews or on the sidelines during preseason and at a Halloween party.

    Aaron applied for a exemption from being vaccinated and was denied. The NFL knew all along of his unvaccinated status. He didn’t lie to them or forge or fake a vaccine card. Seems like a big difference to me but what do I know?

  39. Brown lives with Brady so you are telling me Brady didn’t know about this? Brady covered for him the entire time and was probably the mastermind behind the entire thing. I would bet money that Brady has a fake vaccination card too but his dad goodell would never dream of investigating that.

  42. Well gives AB’s ankle more time to heal n Evans may be more notable in being presently missed .. so come on dudes do the right n proper thing as the team needs you both for the playoffs … n lordy if #12 also fudged well sadly all bets are off going forward.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.