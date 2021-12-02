“Pads were popping” at Wednesday’s Steelers practice

Getty Images

There were a couple of suggestions from Steelers players about alterations to the team’s practice routines after last Sunday’s 41-10 loss to the Bengals, but wide receiver Chase Claypool‘s suggestion that the team play music early in their sessions was rejected by head coach Mike Tomlin.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick‘s suggestion that the team step up the intensity in practice got a warmer reception, however. Tomlin said that the team’s “attire” could change at Wednesday’s practice and the team did put on full pads for a session and defensive lineman Chris Wormley said it brought “a little more energy, it was more fast-paced” than their usual sessions.

Linebacker Joe Schobert agreed with Wormley about the differences on the field.

“A lot people were flying around and hitting,” Schobert said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “The pads were popping, so it was a good day of practice.”

The Steelers will have two more days of practice before facing the Ravens and Sunday’s result will determine whether the shift had the desired effect in Pittsburgh.