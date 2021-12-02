Patrick Mahomes: Pat Surtain II has all the talent you could possibly want

Getty Images

The Chiefs will play the Broncos for the first time this season on Sunday, which means quarterback Patrick Mahomes will get his first chance to square off against rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II.

Surtain has performed well for the Broncos since being selected at No. 9 overall in the spring. He’s recorded 11 passes defensed and three interceptions — two of which came last week against the Chargers. Surtain returned one for a pick-six.

In his Wednesday press conference, Mahomes noted how Surtain plays beyond his experience.

“First off, he’s physically — I mean, he has all the talent you could possibly want,” Mahomes said. “He’s tall, he’s fast, he’s big, he’s physical and then you can tell his dad was a player. You tell those guys that they’re smart, they understand the game, even for a rookie, he has a veteran mindset. He understands what they’re trying to do as a defense. He’s someone you definitely have to know where he’s at every single play and he’s getting better and better each and every week.”

Mahomes has thrown 11 interceptions this year, but the turnovers have gone down in recent weeks with just one pick in the last three games. Still, if Mahomes gets too reckless around Surtain, the rookie will make him pay.