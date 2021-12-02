PFT’s NFL Week 13 2021 picks

Posted by Mike Florio on December 2, 2021, 11:39 AM EST
Oakland Raiders v Tennessee Titans
Getty Images

MDS is pulling away.

We disagreed on three games last week. And he was right on each of them. He went 11-4. I was 8-7.

For the year, I’m now at 109-70-1. MDS is 113-66-1.

This week, we disagree on only one game. So, basically, I will be five behind him next week.

Cowboys (-4.5) at Saints

MDS’s take: Taysom Hill is likely to start at quarterback for the Saints, but their problems go deeper than Trevor Siemian. The Cowboys will rebound from their tough Thanksgiving loss with a big win.

MDS’s pick: Cowboys 28, Saints 17.

Florio’s take: The Saints haven’t lost five in a row during Sean Payton’s entire tenure as coach. It’s hard to imagine it happening, but they’re currently overmatched due to injuries and the retirement of Drew Brees.

Florio’s pick: Cowboys 30, Saints 21.

Vikings (-7) at Lions

MDS’s take: The Lions nearly earned their first victory of the season the first time these teams met, but this time I’m not expecting them to put up much of a fight.

MDS’s pick: Vikings 30, Lions 20.

Florio’s take: The dream in Minnesota of 9-8 and a one-and-done playoff berth still lives, at least for another week.

Florio’s pick: Vikings 31, Lions 17.

Cardinals (-8) at Bears

MDS’s take: The Bears didn’t fire Matt Nagy, but they look like a team that is going to need some major changes. The Cardinals are vying for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and they’ll take care of business in Chicago.

MDS’s pick: Cardinals 30, Bears 20.

Florio’s take: The Cardinals are getting their best players back, just in time to make a push for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Florio’s pick: Cardinals 34, Bears 20.

Buccaneers (-10.5) at Falcons

MDS’s take: The Falcons are worse than their 5-6 record would suggest. The Bucs won by 23 when these teams played earlier in the season, and I see a similar score this time.

MDS’s pick: Buccaneers 31, Falcons 10.

Florio’s take: The Bucs are a different team away from home. They’re good enough to win this one, however.

Florio’s pick: Buccaneers 27, Falcons 20.

Broncos (+9) at Chiefs

MDS’s take: This is the Broncos’ last, best chance to put themselves in position to win the AFC West. I think they’re going to fall short.

MDS’s pick: Chiefs 24, Broncos 21.

Florio’s take: The Chiefs have the division lead in hand, and the No. 1 seed within their grasp.

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 31, Broncos 21.

Colts (-9.5) at Texans

MDS’s take: The Texans’ defense is playing well enough that they’ll force Carson Wentz into some mistakes, but the Texans’ offense isn’t going to do much of anything.

MDS’s pick: Colts 14, Texans 10.

Florio’s take: The Colts are much better than the Texans right now. Sometimes, it’s that simple.

Florio’s pick: Colts 24, Texans 13.

Eagles (-6.5) at Jets

MDS’s take: The Eagles blew a huge opportunity against one New York team last week. They’ll do much better against the other New York team.

MDS’s pick: Eagles 27, Jets 10.

Florio’s take: The Eagles need to get back on track. Fortunately, they’re facing a team that will let them.

Florio’s pick: Eagles 27, Jets 17.

Chargers (+3) at Bengals

MDS’s take: The Bengals are heading in the right direction and going to be a dangerous team the rest of the season. Beating the Chargers represents a big step toward the playoffs.

MDS’s pick: Bengals 27, Chargers 20.

Florio’s take: Cincinnati is making a push to the postseason. The Chargers are too inconsistent to stand in their way.

Florio’s pick: Bengals 30, Chargers 23.

Giants (+5) at Dolphins

MDS’s take: The Dolphins have followed a seven-game losing streak with a four-game winning streak. I think it will prove to be too little, too late to make the playoffs, but they’ll keep the streak going against the Giants.

MDS’s pick: Dolphins 27, Giants 20.

Florio’s take: The Dolphins are soaring. The Giants, despite an unlikely win over the Eagles, are still reeling — especially if Daniel Jones won’t be playing.

Florio’s pick: Dolphins 24, Giants 17.

Washington (+2) at Raiders

MDS’s take: Washington surprisingly finds itself in playoff contention after an ugly start to the season, but the Raiders’ passing game will be too much for Washington’s suspect defense.

MDS’s pick: Raiders 30, Washington 20.

Florio’s take: Former Raiders coach Jack Del Rio may know a thing or two about defending against Derek Carr. Del Rio also has plenty of reasons to get back at the team that cast aside the only coach who has taken the team to the playoffs since 2002 for a failed reunion with Jon Gruden.

Florio’s pick: Washington 23, Raiders 20.

Ravens (-4.5) at Steelers

MDS’s take: The Ravens are heading toward the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the Steelers are heading toward last place in the AFC North.

MDS’s pick: Ravens 27, Steelers 17.

Florio’s take: Mike Tomlin is trying to will maximum effort from his players. Will it be enough?

Florio’s pick: Ravens 24, Steelers 21.

Jaguars (+12.5) at Rams

MDS’s take: Matthew Stafford has been struggling for a month, but the Jaguars’ secondary stinks. The Rams will put plenty of points on the board and win easily.

MDS’s pick: Rams 33, Jaguars 13.

Florio’s take: If the Rams lose this one, maybe they should have kept Jared Goff.

Florio’s pick: Rams 38, Jaguars 17.

49ers (-3.5) at Seahawks

MDS’s take: The 49ers have come on strong of late while the Seahawks have stumbled. These teams are heading in opposite directions.

MDS’s pick: 49ers 27, Seahawks 21.

Florio’s take: Based on their recent performances, this one could be uglier than their recent performances.

Florio’s pick: 49ers 20, Seahawks 13.

Patriots (+3) at Bills

MDS’s take: The Patriots have been the best team in the NFL for the last six weeks, and I don’t see that changing in Buffalo. New England takes a major step toward winning the AFC East.

MDS’s pick: Patriots 24, Bills 20.

Florio’s take: It’s all falling together perfectly for the Patriots.

Florio’s pick: Patriots 27, Bills 23.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “PFT’s NFL Week 13 2021 picks

  1. The Patriots have gotten to play a lot of people missing top players over those 6 weeks. Bills will be at full strength for the first time in weeks.

    McDermott’s defenses always give the Patriots a tough go and Belichick defenses seem to struggle versus scrambling QB’s.

    I’m much more concerned with Judon than Jones.

    This should be an absolute banger of a Monday Night in Buffalo.

  2. “If the Rams lose this one, maybe they should have kept Jared Goff.”

    Wow now that’s talking some smack!!!

  3. Everybody will be rooting for the Lions to notch their first win of the season this Sunday.
    A win they should’ve picked it up the fist time around.

    Going up against the typical talentless rabble that make up this Vikings team who’ll be without their misogynistic RB.
    Hopefully the coach and QB can refrain from any sideline fisticuffs.
    And their dopey fans can get an early jump on perusing 2022 mock drafts. 🤣
    Go Lions!

  4. The Bills cannot and will not be at full strength until White comes back next season.

  5. Stop putting horrible games on Sunday Night Football. The league knew before the season even began that the Bears, Broncos, and Cowboys were going to be awful. Move the horrible games to the afternoon slots.

  7. hellooooooooooobrooklyn says:
    December 2, 2021 at 12:16 pm
    The Bills cannot and will not be at full strength until White comes back next season.
    ______________________________________________________________________

    Says every team who unfortunately loses a star player for the season. (Panther – McCaffery, WFT – Young, etc etc). Next man up.

  8. Notice that the packers don’t get the number one seed to choke away again? Notice? I sure did!
    #cardinals

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.