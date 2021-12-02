Robert Quinn named NFC defensive player of the month

Getty Images

Back in 2013, edge rusher Robert Quinn had a 19.0-sack season with the then-St. Louis Rams.

Since then, he recorded only two double-digit sack seasons — one in 2014 and one in 2019 with Dallas. But after a big November, he’s done it again.

Quinn has 11.0 sacks with another six games to go after 5.5 last month. He also put up six tackles for loss and a pair of forced fumbles. That was enough to earn him NFC defensive player of the month.

His best game actually came in a loss, as Quinn tallied 3.5 sacks and three tackles for loss against the Ravens on Nov. 21.

Quinn is in his second season with Chicago and has been much more productive in 2021. He had just 2.0 sacks last year with no tackles for loss and six quarterback hits, though he did force three fumbles.

In 10 games this year, Quinn has 11.0 sacks with 11 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, and three forced fumbles. Quinn’s had multiple forced fumbles in each season since 2013.

The Bears are about to embark on a tough stretch to their schedule, with Arizona, Green Bay, and Minnesota their next three opponents.