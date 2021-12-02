Saints signing Caleb Benenoch to 53-man roster

USA TODAY Sports

With both of New Orleans’ starting offensive tackles expected to miss Thursday’s game against Dallas, the Saints are adding some offensive line depth.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, New Orleans is singing Caleb Benenoch off of its practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Benenoch has been with the Saints since mid-August. While he didn’t make the initial 53-man roster, he was signed to the practice squad at the start of the regular season. He’s appeared in 35 career games with 22 starts — all with the Buccaneers. But Benenoch has bounced around a bit, also spending time with the Patriots, Panthers, Cowboys, Lions, and Bills.

The Saints do not need to make a corresponding move to add Benenoch to the roster, as the club cut Alex Armah and Kevin White earlier this week.