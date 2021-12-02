Steelers place Robert Spillane on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Steelers have added another player to their COVID-19 reserve list.

The team announced that linebacker Robert Spillane has been placed on the list. Linebacker T.J. Watt and offensive lineman Joe Haeg have also gone on the list this week.

If vaccinated, Spillane will be able to return after two negative tests taken 24 hours apart but that’s unlikely to happen before Sunday’s game against the Ravens. If unvaccinated, Spillane will definitely miss the game as such players have to isolate for 10 games after a positive test and five days after close contact with someone who has tested positive.

Spillane has 26 tackles in 10 appearances for the Steelers this season.