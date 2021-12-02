Taysom Hill injures throwing hand but doesn’t miss a play

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Taysom Hill was injured on the Saints’ 14th play Thursday night. He was hurt on an incomplete pass intended for Marquez Callaway with 4:27 remaining in the first quarter.

Replays showed Hill hit his hand on Dorance Armstrong‘s arm during his follow-through.

Hill entered the blue medical tent and exited with tape on the index and middle fingers of his right hand.

Trevor Siemian briefly warmed up, but Hill did not miss a play.

While Hill was getting his hand treated, the Cowboys were moving quickly down the field for the first points of the game. Michael Gallup scored on a 1-yard pass from Dak Prescott, making a spectacular catch in the corner of the end zone.

The highlight of the six-play, 80-yard drive was a 41-yard reception by Amari Cooper in his return from COVID-19. CeeDee Lamb had a 33-yard catch as the Cowboys’ top three receivers all got involved on the drive.

This is only the third game of the season that Prescott has had his top three wideouts in the same game.