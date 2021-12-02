Texans cancel practice on Wednesday with multiple players under weather

Getty Images

The Houston Texans cancelled their Wednesday practice with multiple players not feeling well.

According to Kristie Rieken of the Associated Press, the Texans conducted meetings virtually as players were told not to come into work.

None of the players on the team have tested positive for COVID-19. The team is expected to return to normal functionality on Thursday.

“We’ve got a few players that are under the weather right now, a little sick, and our medical team just felt like that it’d be best for us for precautionary reasons just to keep them home, and then we’ll be back to business as usual (Thursday),” head coach David Culley said

If the Texans had practiced, nine players would have been held out of action with four listed specifically with illnesses. Wide receivers Chris Conley and Brandin Cooks, running back David Johnson and offensive lineman Cole Toner were all listed with illnesses. Johnson also was listed with a thigh injury.

Wide receiver Danny Amendola (knee), defensive back Terrence Brooks (hamstring), offensive lineman Justin McCray (concussion) and defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker (hamstring) were the four players sidelined with injuries. Quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to be scratched for non-injury reasons.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Greenard (foot) and Jacob Martin (shin) would have been limited.

The Texans host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.