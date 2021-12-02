Thursday Night Football: Alvin Kamara, Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk are inactive

Getty Images

The Saints’ list of inactives confirmed the fears of the team’s fans after reading reports from earlier in the day. New Orleans will not have three of its best offensive players.

Running back Alvin Kamara will miss his fourth consecutive game with a knee injury. He was a limited participant in practice all week, and the Saints listed him as questionable.

In eight games this season, Kamara has 178 touches for 840 yards and seven touchdowns.

His absence leaves Mark Ingram and Ty Montgomery to carry the running game, along with quarterback Taysom Hill. Hill will make his first start of the season at quarterback, becoming the third player to start at the position for the Saints this season. He has played only 30 snaps at quarterback in 2021.

The Saints won’t have either of their starting tackles as Ryan Ramczyk (knee) and Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder) are inactive.

The team’s other inactives are quarterback Ian Book, running back Tony Jones Jr., linebacker Kaden Elliss (hamstring) and defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder).

The Cowboys’ inactives are receiver Cedrick Wilson (ankle), quarterback Will Grier and defensive end Azur Kamara. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and receiver Amari Cooper return for tonight’s game.

Lawrence hasn’t played since the season opener after fracturing the fifth metatarsal in his left foot during the team’s Sept. 15 practice. He missed 10 games.

Cooper missed two games while on the COVID-19 reserve list.