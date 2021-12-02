Tommy Townsend is the AFC special teams player of the month

Getty Images

The Chiefs have gotten back on track with a four-game winning streak. And while the defense has been key, so have special teams.

Punter Tommy Townsend has done his part and he’s been named AFC special teams player of the month.

In three November contests — the NFL counts the Week Eight Monday matchup against the Giants on Nov. 1 as an October game given that everyone else played the previous month — Townsend averaged 54.9 yards per punt and had six punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

While he had just one punt in the 41-14 victory over the Raiders in Week 10, Townsend also threw a 16-yard pass on a fake.

In his second season with Kansas City, Townsend is averaging 48.6 yards on 26 punts.

But the Chiefs will try to keep him on the bench as much as possible in December, starting with a matchup against the Broncos in Week 13 on Sunday Night Football.