Vikings activate Dalvin Tomlinson from COVID-19 reserve

Getty Images

The Vikings finally have everyone back from the COVID-19 reserve list.

Minnesota announced today that defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson has been activated. He was the last player on the list for the Vikings, who have had several players miss time because of COVID-19.

Tomlinson had started every game this season until he missed last week’s game against the 49ers. The Vikings’ defense missed him in that 34-26 loss.

With Michael Pierce practicing this week for the first time in two months, the Vikings’ defensive line is getting healthier as Minnesota hopes for a December run to a playoff berth.