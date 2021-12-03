Andy Dalton will start for Bears this weekend

Getty Images

It’s currently unclear whether or not the Cardinals will have their starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

But it’s now official that Chicago won’t have its own QB1.

Head coach Matt Nagy said in his Friday press conference that Andy Dalton will start on Sunday, as Fields continues to deal with his cracked ribs. Fields is listed as doubtful for the contest, but Nagy told reporters that Nick Foles will serve as the backup quarterback. Unless the Bears want to have Fields active regardless, that makes the rookie quarterback as good as out.

After beginning 2021 as Chicago’s QB1, Dalton made his first start since Week Two last week in Chicago’s 16-14 victory over Detroit on Thanksgiving.

Dalton didn’t have receiver Allen Robinson for his start last week and it looks like Robinson won’t play this week either. The receiver did not practice all week and is listed as doubtful with his hamstring injury.

Receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot/ribs), defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle), running back Damien Williams (calf), and defensive end Mario Edwards (ribs) have all been declared out.

Linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) was back on the field as a limited participant on Friday and is questionable.

Tight end Cole Kmet (groin) and defensive back Tashaun Gipson (chest) have no injury status and are expected to play.