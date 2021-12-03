Bruce Arians in October 2020 on Antonio Brown: “He screws up one time, he’s gone.”

Posted by Mike Florio on December 3, 2021, 9:50 AM EST
So what will the Buccaneers do about receiver Antonio Brown in the aftermath of his three-game suspension for submitting a fake vaccination card?

If any of the various sports books were setting odds, “absolutely nothing” would be at -275.

They want him. They need him. They’re better when he plays. Besides, Tom Brady would never tolerate a decision to cut him, not now.

Of course, that’s not the standard that the team established for Brown when it signed him after he served an eight-game suspension in 2020 for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. As coach Bruce Arians told Peter King at the time regarding Brown, “He screws up one time, he’s gone.”

Well, Coach, Brown has screwed up one time. And he has screwed up in a big way. So will he be gone?

It will be interesting to see whether Arians gets that question from reporters, the next time he faces them. He’ll likely find a way to word-salad his way around it, explaining that he said what he said when Brown had never played for the team, and that in the 14 months since his arrival he has been a model citizen, yada yada yada.

Yeah, he’s been a model citizen. Except, of course, the time when he lied about his vaccination status and necessarily endangered the health of people like Arians, a three-time cancer survivor, and 83-year-old offensive consultant Tom Moore.

Coaches rarely take a stand on principle when it comes to talented players deemed critical to the cause. If Brown were running sixth on the depth chart, he’d be gone. But they know what he can do, and they know what he means to the team. For that reason, Arians will say whatever he has to say to handle whatever questions he may get about “he screws up one time, he’s gone” before getting back to the task of trying to win another Super Bowl, which always takes precedence over principle. Even when the principle at issue can literally be a matter of life and death.

Permalink 40 Comments

40 responses to “Bruce Arians in October 2020 on Antonio Brown: “He screws up one time, he’s gone.”

  1. Losing respect for Tom Brady. Obviously the man does not care about the character around him. Asking management to sign a well-known dirt bag like this guy is shameful.

  4. Lets be real. How tolerable you are, is in portion to your skills. They’ll tolerate him because he’s still has value to the team. Think Green Bay would have put up with AR’s nonsense over the past year if he wasn’t one of the best players in the league?

  5. After a pathetic 45 years of existence, the Suckanneers care only about winning. No way they release Brown.

  6. Isn’t easier to get a vaccination than go to the trouble of getting forged vaccination card?

  8. Belichick jettisoned Brown after one screw up. Arians coddled him in swaddling clothes and played dumb after several.

    Arians speaks with fork tongue.

  9. Lesson learned? Never believe one syllable of what a coach tells you. Nick Saban, Brian Kelly, Bruce Arians, etc, etc.

    They’re not honorable men.

  10. Arians is a big talker. He always uses hyperbole. He beat his chest for the media the other day about his defense: “Nobody can run on us!” Because of his tendency to boast and exaggerate, you cannot really take him at his word in any absolute sense.

  13. It absolutely can be life or death. My former wife lost her sister to COVID because she didn’t believe in the vaccine. Talk to your doctor folks. Listen to them.

  14. Whether it’s Brown, Rodgers, or any high profile athlete screwing up, we all know that as long as they bring in the wins teams turn a blind eye.

  15. Arians is a windbag. He loves to hear himself talk and act tough.
    This is when we get to see if there is a spine behind his words.

  16. bondlake says:
    December 3, 2021 at 10:01 am

    They’re not honorable men.
    —————————————————–
    Neither is Brady honorable. He won’t allow it.

  18. Patriots fan here! I rooted (like many) for the Bucs last year, but holy lord. There isn’t much to like about anyone associated with Tampa now. “Win at all costs” is a gross mindset.

  19. Lying Rodgers broke protocols got zero suspension what Brown did is a federal crime and he got a
    pathetic token 3 game suspension add those two things together along with the dozen or so weekly
    covid infected or contact with and you have an NFL that cares more about how your socks look then
    it does about conducting business in a safe professional manner Goodell is at fault he is a clown.
    We need to see the FBI prosecute that criminal con man Brown no more slaps on the wrist or the
    special Lying Rodgers treatment we are sick of the NFL talking out of both sides of it’s mouth.

  21. Time for the politician in Arians to come out and explain why he’s not going to cut a guy who was supposedly on his last chance. All that tough talk was nothing but empty words.

  22. Arians is clearly a graduate of the Rex Ryan school of BS. Talks big but the team wins in spite of him, not because of him.

  23. tonyzendejas says:
    December 3, 2021 at 10:11 am

    Patriots fan here! I rooted (like many) for the Bucs last year, but holy lord. There isn’t much to like about anyone associated with Tampa now. “Win at all costs” is a gross mindset.
    ________________________________

    Really, dude? If that ain’t the pot calling the kettle black!

  25. aaronrodgers618 says:
    December 3, 2021 at 10:07 am
    If any of us lied to our employer, we would be gone. Brown should be no different.

    ————————-
    Kraft and Belichick spent the rest of that year being ripped for making exactly that decision right away And not ‘giving him a chance’ or ‘letting things play out’.

  27. He’s a friend of the owner of the team right now, Tom Brady. So nothing will be done.

  29. Wow, Brown really made Arians look like a fool. Making your coach look like an idiot isn’t going to get you much extra playing time. Sure hope Arians doesn’t mind being looked as soft. Integrity appears to be a trait only very few NFL players and coaches have.

  30. Belichick did Brady the favor of bringing him to NE. But BB is much quicker with the hook and it really wasn’t open to a group discussion.
    He outright lied to his coach and teammates for personal gain. I’m sure that all of the players conceded to get the vaccine against their personal opinions will welcome him back with open arms.

  31. The real question here and the elephant in the room, Rogers lied and basically got nothing. Brown lied and gets three games. The issue still comes down to vaccinations and both lied.

  32. What’s the difference between this and what Aaron Rodgers did? Rodgers didn’t get suspended. Total B.S. Both should be suspended to make a point. What’s the idea of having rules if there’s no punishment. The inmates are running the asylum!!!

  33. Arians knows damn well he is not the only one who lied on that specific matter. So, to cut him on top of a suspension would be inappropriate.

  35. tonyzendejas says:
    December 3, 2021 at 10:11 am
    Patriots fan here! I rooted (like many) for the Bucs last year, but holy lord. There isn’t much to like about anyone associated with Tampa now. “Win at all costs” is a gross mindset.
    _____________________

    Sorry, you’re not a Patriots fan if you rooted for Tampa.

  36. I think Arians will likely answer every question about Brown and the vaccine card with his favorite mantra of “no risk it, no biscuit.” Do that 6-7 times, like Bill and his “we’re on to Cincinnati” and the press will stop asking. Just embrace the crazy old guy card Bruce… I think it’s your only play available on this down and distance.

  37. Get the vaccine and all the available boosters. Those 5 shots won’t kill you. Covid will. Trust the science and get vaccinated now.

  38. Brown is a clown. Dude got caught red handed and rushed to his nearest Walgreens to get vaccinated.

  39. The bigger story here is that Tom Moore is still a coach. I did not know he was still living.

  40. A 3 game suspension is a fricking joke once again Goodell does the wrong thing he gave the NFL a huge black eye that it didn’t need he proved the NFL does not that Covid serious enough all they do care about is money nothing else this just showed us once again who they truly are i had two people in my circle die of covid it is real it is not a joke like the NFL treated it .
    While we are struggling to stay safe as a society and Brown broke an important federal law they treated it as a minor incident shame on Goodell and all the lying covid deniers at the top of that list being the Diva A. Rodgers.

