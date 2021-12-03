Bruce Arians on future of Antonio Brown, Mike Edwards: “Nothing has been decided”

Posted by Mike Florio on December 3, 2021, 12:40 PM EST
Maybe the Buccaneers will be releasing Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards, after all.

Coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Friday that “nothing has been decided” regarding the two players who have been suspended three games each for lying about their vaccination status, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

In October 2020, Arians said regarding the signing of Brown, “He screws up one time, he’s gone.”

For now, it’s clear that Arians, a three-time cancer survivor who tried to downplay this story two weeks ago by claiming it’s not a story, isn’t happy.

It pisses me off,” Arians said, via JoeBucsFan.com.

If it pisses Arians off enough, he’ll cut them when their suspensions end. If it pisses him off enough, he won’t do a cost-benefit analysis based on how their replacements perform over the next three games before dumping Brown and/or Edwards.

Then again, it doesn’t hurt to let the players who’ll be getting the reps know that, if they play well enough, Brown and/or Edwards will be gone.

That’s the thing to always remember when considering “second chances” given to NFL players. Every player who gets a “second chance” takes away the first chance of someone who didn’t do something he shouldn’t have done.

