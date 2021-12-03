Bucs activate Carlton Davis from injured reserve

Getty Images

Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis officially is back and ready to return to the lineup Sunday.

The Bucs activated Davis from injured reserve Friday.

Davis has not played since Week 4 when he injured a quadriceps. In his fourth season, the former second-round choice has 15 tackles, an interception and five passes defensed in four games this season.

In his career, Davis has totaled 182 tackles, including seven for loss, 46 passes defensed, six interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

The Bucs also made official the signing of receiver Breshad Perriman to the active roster from the practice squad.

Perriman played for the Bucs in Weeks 10-11 after being a standard elevation from the practice squad. He has two catches for 19 yards in 20 offensive snaps.

In 65 career games, including 22 starts, Perriman has 127 receptions for 2,085 yards and 14 touchdowns.