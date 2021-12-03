Bucs signing Breshad Perriman to active roster

Getty Images

The Buccaneers won’t have wide receiver Antonio Brown for the next three games and they’re moving to add a receiver to the active roster in his place on Friday.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus said that the Bucs are signing his client Breshad Perriman off of their practice squad. No corresponding roster spot is needed because Brown is off the roster while serving his three-game suspension for providing false vaccination information to the team and league.

Perriman has been called up to the roster twice for temporary promotions and caught two passes for 19 yards in a Week 11 win over the Giants.

Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson, and Jaelon Darden are the other wideouts on the active roster in Tampa.