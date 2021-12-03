Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim: We don’t want to lose Kliff Kingsbury

Getty Images

When asked earlier this week about the possibility that the University of Oklahoma will try to bring failed former Texas Tech coach, but successful (for now) Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury back to college football, Kingsbury wisely didn’t slam the door on an opportunity that could help Kingsbury secure a second contract with his current team.

Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim was asked about the situation on Friday. Like Kingsbury, Keim said all the right things.

“To me, it’s a compliment to our organization,” Keim said during his appearance on the Burns and Gambo Show on 98.7 FM Arizona Sports. “It really goes to validate the the things Michael [Bidwill] and I saw in him when we made that hire, and he’s obviously earned it. The guy has done a tremendous job. He and our organization have grown together. We’re really excited about the future when you look at the work he’s put in, the improvements he’s made, the improvements we’ve made with the roster.”

Keim didn’t say whether the Cardinals and Kingsbury are working on an extension to a contract that expires after the current season.

“Any time you hear someone attached to a job, especially in today’s day and age, when sometimes the rumors are correct and sometimes they’re not, obviously we don’t want to lose Kliff,” Keim said. “He’s done a phenomenal job and Michael and I are his biggest fans. He’s got a great job here, as Kyler Murray mentioned, and I think the future is bright.”

The future may be bright, but at some point the present needs to be shiny. With the shine coming from the silver or the gold that the Cardinals have stuffed into Kingsbury’s pockets.

The third-year coach has done a nice job this year, given that he entered the season squarely on the hot seat. With nine wins in 11 games, the seat has cooled considerably. Now, Kingsbury may be in a position to put the heat on the Cardinals to pay him or risk seeing him walk.