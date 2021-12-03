Dalvin Cook officially ruled out for Sunday

Getty Images

While Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer called Dalvin Cook day-to-day with his shoulder injury, the running back will miss at least one week.

The Vikings have ruled Cook out for Sunday’s game. It doesn’t come as much surprise, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Cook will miss at least two weeks with the shoulder issue.

Cook has rushed for 773 yards with four touchdowns and caught 27 passes for 202 yards in 2021.

The Vikings also ruled out offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (ankle) and safety Camryn Bynum (ankle).

Linebacker Anthony Barr (knee/hamstring), linebacker Eric Kendricks (biceps), and cornerback Mackenzie Alexander (ribs) are questionable for the game.