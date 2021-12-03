Daniel Jones’ status for the rest of the season unknown

Getty Images

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones won’t play this week because of a neck strain. The question is: Will Jones return this season, and, if so, when?

The Giants appear uncertain about that.

Coach Joe Judge wouldn’t say for certain that Jones is expected back this season, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Jones is considered week-to-week, according to Leonard.

Judge, though, cast doubt on Jones’ availability for Week 14 and beyond.

“We don’t have any answers on the immediate future yet,” Judge said.

Jones is not yet cleared for contact, and Judge admits there is a “gray area” in Jones’ timeline to be cleared to return to game action.

“There’s really no final decision on that,” Judge said. “There’s been a series of checkups, and this morning we had a meeting with the medical team. Based on the information that was given, we made the decision that was best for Daniel.”

Judge called Jones’ injury a neck strain and nothing more but declined to go into specifics. The Giants will “evaluate [Jones] for the future as soon as next week.”

The Giants will spend next week in Tucson, Arizona, between games in Miami and Los Angeles.

“Daniel always wants to play,” Judge said. “That being said, we needed to make the decision. We’re pushing to get him on the field as soon as he’s healthy and ready to go. He wants to be on the field. He just wasn’t cleared for contact today.

“In terms of what it’s going to look like in the immediate weeks coming up and future weeks down the stretch, there’s no answers right now. Everything else would be hypothetical or guessing at this point.”