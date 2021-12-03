DeAndre Hopkins can’t wait to get back on the field

Getty Images

DeAndre Hopkins has not played a full game since Oct. 24. He played only 15 snaps in Week 8, a loss to the Packers, before tweaking his hamstring.

The Cardinals star receiver hopes to return Sunday. He did not practice Friday and is a game-time decision.

“It’s tough,” Hopkins said Friday, via Darren Urban of the team website. “I’m a competitor. I want to come on the field. I forget I’m not in my pads sometimes. I want to be out there.”

Hopkins missed only two games in his first eight seasons in the league, but over the past month, he has focused on his rehab, not time missed.

“Football is fun; the sport is fun,” Hopkins said. “I’ve been through a lot more mentally challenging than missing a couple of games.

“And (with us) being the No. 1 seed in the NFL.”

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury talked to Hopkins about running back onto the field to play a few snaps in the Oct. 28 game after the team had ruled him out. Kingsbury wanted the receiver to understand his health is crucial to the Cardinals and their bid not only to make the playoffs but to have success in the playoffs.

Hopkins got the message, but added he has no regrets.