Fred Warner doubtful, Dre Greenlaw out for 49ers

Getty Images

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this week that linebacker Fred Warner will not play against the Seahawks because of a hamstring injury, but the team stopped just short of ruling him out on Friday.

Warner is listed as doubtful, so he’s still likely to miss the game on Sunday and could be downgraded on Saturday if the team decides not to bring him on the trip to Seattle.

The 49ers are definitely going to be without one linebacker. As expected, Dre Greenlaw has been ruled out with a groin injury after returning from core muscle surgery for last Sunday’s win over the Vikings. Marcell Harris is listed as questionable due to a concussion, so there’s no shortage of injury issues at linebacker for the Niners.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been officially ruled out with a groin injury. He hopes to be back in Week 14.

Defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (calf) and running back Trey Sermon have also been ruled out.