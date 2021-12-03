Jalen Hurts questionable to play Sunday

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts deemed himself good to go for Sunday’s game against the Jets, but the team isn’t willing to go that far right now.

Hurts is dealing with an ankle injury that has limited him in practice this week and head coach Nick Sirianni said at his Friday press conference that the quarterback will be listed as questionable on their final injury report of the week.

“It’s an unknown right now,” Sirianni said, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Gardner Minshew and Reid Sinnett are the other quarterbacks on the Eagles roster. Minshew would likely get the start in the event Hurts can’t play.

Sirianni also said that running back Jordan Howard is out with a knee injury and that Boston Scott will join Hurts in the questionable category due to an illness.