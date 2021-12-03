Jalen Ramsey on facing Jaguars: It’s like a whole new organization, it’s another game

Getty Images

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey didn’t have too many good feelings to share about the Jaguars before he was traded to the Rams in 2019, but he’s not interested in rehashing old disputes ahead of this Sunday’s game between the teams.

When Ramsey was traded, the Jaguars were being run by executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin, General Manager David Caldwell and head coach Doug Marrone. Ramsey had issues with each of those men during his time in Jacksonville, but all of them have since been fired and Ramsey has few remaining ties to the organization that drafted him fifth overall in 2016.

“To be honest, I don’t care,” Ramsey said, via MJ Hurley of SI.com. “It’s cool. It was part of my journey. You know what I mean? I’m grateful for my time there, but I’m here now. I’m happy to be here. So, it is what it is. This ain’t really like about me playing Jacksonville. It’s another game, right? I don’t even really much know people there no more. They got a whole new damn near organization. Like I only know probably like five people on the team and I don’t even really be talking to them like that. I don’t even talk to like maybe two of them. So, I mean, yeah. I ain’t really trying to answer no Jacksonville questions or nothing about Jacksonville. It’s not about that. It’s another game. I treat every game the same. It don’t mean more to me. It don’t mean less to me. It is what it is. I’m grateful for my time there. It was cool, but that’s it.”

The game means plenty to the Rams as they need to stop a three-game losing streak and find the groove they were in while opening the season with a 7-1 record. A big game from Ramsey, for whatever reason, would be a big help on that front.