Joe Haden ruled out, Pat Freiermuth set to play

Getty Images

The Steelers will be without cornerback Joe Haden again this weekend.

Haden has missed the last two games with an ankle injury and he didn’t practice at all this week. That made it unsurprising to learn that the Steelers ruled him out for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

The Steelers are set to have tight end Pat Freiermuth in the lineup, though. Freiermuth was in the concussion protocol to open the week, but he’s been practicing fully and he has no injury designation for Sunday.

Defensive tackle Cam Heyward was added to the injury report with an illness on Friday. He didn’t practice, but also doesn’t have a designation. Defensive end Isaiah Buggs has been ruled out with an illness, however.