Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins will be game-day decisions this week

There’s a decent chance Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be back for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

But there’s also a chance one or both will be sidelined for a fourth consecutive game.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters in his Friday press conference that both Murray and Hopkins will be game-day decisions for Arizona in Week 13.

Murray injured his ankle on the penultimate play of the Week Eight loss to Green Bay and hasn’t started a game since. Hopkins’ hamstring injury got bad enough that it limited him to just 15 snaps in that contest.

Colt McCoy went 2-1 at quarterback in the two games before Arizona’s bye last week.

Via Darren Urban of the Cardinals’ website, Kingsbury admitted there is an element of “cat and mouse” for keeping injury statuses somewhat up in the air. But, Kingsbury added, the club was always going to be cautious with Murray and Hopkins given the team’s record.

Hopkins did not practice on Friday, which Kingsbury said was for precautionary reasons.

After the session, Hopkins told the media he’s planning to “give it a go before the game” to see if he’s ready.