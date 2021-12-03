Landon Collins, J.D. McKissic out for Washington this week

Getty Images

Washington will be without a pair of key players for Sunday’s contest against Las Vegas.

Safety Landon Collins (foot) and running back J.D. McKissic (concussion) have both been ruled out with their respective injuries. Neither Collins nor McKissic practiced this week.

Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters in his Friday press conference that the Football Team will take a committee approach to replace Collins on defense. Collins has 69 total tackles this season with six tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

McKissic is third on the team in yards from scrimmage. He has receptions for 397 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 212 yards and two TDs. But Washington will likely miss McKissic in known-passing situations.

While offensive tackle Ereck Flowers (foot) is questionable, Rivera expressed optimism that Flowers will be available on Sunday.

Offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer (ankle) has also been ruled out for Washington. Center Tyler Larsen (knee), receiver Curtis Samuel (groin), and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (hip) are questionable.