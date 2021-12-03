Marlon Humphrey, Odafe Oweh, Patrick Queen questionable for Ravens

Getty Images

There are a lot of question marks on the Ravens defense heading into Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey missed his second straight day of practice on Friday with an illness and he has been listed as questionable to play this weekend. Humphrey has not missed a game yet this season.

There’s plenty of company in the questionable category at cornerback. Jimmy Smith (neck), Tavon Young (illness), Chris Westry (thigh), and Anthony Averett (shoulder, ankle) all drew the same tag as Humphrey. That’s all of the cornerbacks on the Ravens’ active roster, so they may be making some elevations from the practice squad.

Linebackers Odafe Oweh (shoulder), Patrick Queen (ribs), and Jaylon Ferguson (illness) are also on the list of questionable players, so there will be a lot to watch on defense when the inactives come out on Sunday.

On the other side of the ball, tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (thigh) is out and wide receiver Miles Boykin (finger) is listed as doubtful. Tight end Nick Boyle (knee), fullback Patrick Ricard (foot, thigh), and right tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle) are listed as questionable.