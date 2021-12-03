Melvin Gordon doubtful for Sunday, Javonte Williams likely to make first start

Getty Images

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told reporters on Thursday that running back Melvin Gordon was 50-50 to play in Sunday’s matchup against the Chiefs.

Apparently, Gordon’s injured hip did not get any better before Friday’s practice.

According to multiple reporters, Gordon was not on the field for the session. And after it, head coach Vic Fangio said Gordon is doubtful to play this week. With that declaration, there’s actually less than a 50 percent chance Gordon will play.

If Gordon is out, then rookie Javonte Williams will get the nod for his first career start with Mike Boone serving as Williams’ backup.

Williams is just behind Gordon’s 605 rushing yards with 568 this season, also catching 27 passes for 193 yards. He has a pair of rushing touchdowns and one receiving TD.

Fangio also expressed optimism that offensive lineman Garett Bolles will be able to return. Bolles hasn’t played since Week Eight with an ankle injury.