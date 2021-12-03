Mike McCarthy: Micah Parsons avoiding blockers looks like Barry Sanders

Getty Images

Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons had another big game on Thursday night, but this time Dallas coach Mike McCarthy saw it from a different perspective, on TV.

McCarthy watched the game from home because of COVID-19, and he said today that watching Parsons was an incredible experience — reminiscent of one of the greatest players ever to play the game.

“I’m never surprised because he’s so natural. He’s almost like Barry Sanders in there when he’s avoiding blocks. They can’t get their hands on him,” McCarthy said of Parsons, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Parsons made an outstanding play to sack Saints quarterback Taysom Hill for an 11-yard loss, giving him 10 sacks on the season. He’s five sacks away from breaking Jevon Kearse’s NFL record for sacks by a rookie in a season.