New Playmakers podcast coming today

PublicAffairs

It’s Friday. It’s football season. It’s three months or so until Playmakers debuts.

Until the book shows up in the mailbox of those who have preordered it, those who have preordered it get exclusive access to the Playmakers podcast.

The latest episode is coming today. It’s a 30-to-40-minute monologue regarding topic of interest to me, and hopefully to you.

To get access, preorder Playmakers now, and then upload your proof of preorder at the Hachette website.

To preorder Playmakers, here’s the Amazon link. It also can be purchased from Barnes and Noble. And you can order it from Books-A-Million. Or via Bookshop.org. Or if you’d like to preorder through an independent bookstore, IndieBound.org is the place to go. As always, a signed copy can be purchased from Premiere Collectibles.

What is Playmakers, you ask? It’s a close look at the last 20 years in the NFL, using more than 100 different topics and anecdotes from 2001 through 2021 to tell the story of how the NFL really works, and where the NFL has more work to do.

If you like what you see here, you’ll love Playmakers. And I’ll love it if you buy a copy of it, now or later. Preferably now.