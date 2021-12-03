NFL Week 13 injury report roundup: Asante Samuel Jr. remains out for Chargers

Getty Images

Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Cowboys and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

Chargers at Bengals

Chargers rookie CB Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion) will not be on hand to help defend against the Bengals’ high-powered offense on Sunday. S Alohi Gilman (quad) is also out this weekend.

The Bengals put doubtful tags on RB Chris Evans (ankle), DE Khalid Kareem (illness), WR Auden Tate (calf), and WR Mike Thomas (illness). C Trey Hopkins (ankle) and T Riley Reiff (ankle) have questionable designations and a better chance of playing.

Eagles at Jets

QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) expressed confidence that he’ll play this week, but the Eagles listed him as questionable. RB Boston Scott (illness) got the same tag and RB Jordan Howard (knee) is out.

DT Sheldon Rankins (knee) and TE Trevon Wesco (ankle) are doubtful to be in the Jets’ lineup this weekend. WR Corey Davis (groin), DT Folorunso Fatukasi (back), DE John Franklin-Myers (hip), T Morgan Moses (knee), and LB Quincy Williams (calf) were listed as questionable.

Buccaneers at Falcons

The Buccaneers won’t have WR Jaelon Darden (concussion) or S Jordan Whitehead (calf) in Atlanta. CB Jamel Dean (shoulder), G Ali Marpet (abdomen), and LB Devin White (quad) make up the team’s questionable contingent.

DE Jonathan Bullard (ankle) is out and is the only Falcons player with an injury designation.

Colts at Texans

Colts DT DeForest Buckner (knee, foot), TE Jack Doyle (knee), and S Andrew Sendejo (calf) are all listed as questionable for the trip to Houston.

WR Danny Amendola (knee), S Terrence Brooks (hamstring), C Justin McCray (concussion), DE DeMarcus Walker (hamstring), and QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related – personal matter) will not play for the Texans. WR Chris Conley (illness), WR Brandin Cooks (illness), DE Jonathan Greenard (foot), RB David Johnson (illness, thigh), DT Roy Lopez (illness), and C Cole Toner (illness) could play after being listed as questionable.

Vikings at Lions

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) was never expected to play this week and he was formally ruled out on Friday. S Camryn Bynum (ankle) and T Christian Darrisaw (ankle) will also be out of the lineup. CB Mackensie Alexander (ribs), LB Anthony Barr (knee, hamstring), and LB Eric Kendricks (biceps) are listed as questionable.

The Lions are also down a back with RB D'Andre Swift (shoulder) ruled out. LB Trey Flowers (knee), CB Bobby Price (shoulder), and LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder) will join him on the sideline. DE Michael Brockers (knee), T Matt Nelson (ankle), and T Penei Sewell (illness, shoulder) are considered questionable for the NFC North clash.

Giants at Dolphins

QB Daniel Jones (neck) is out and Mike Glennon will start for the Giants, who are also set to be without WR Sterling Shepard (quad) and WR Kadarius Toney (quad, oblique) after listing them as doubtful. LB Trent Harris (ankle), CB Adoree' Jackson (quadricep), and TE Kaden Smith (knee) were ruled out along with Jones and the Giants later placed Harris and Smith on injured reserve. FB Cullen Gillaspia (calf), WR John Ross (illness, quadricep), TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle), and T Nate Solder (elbow) are listed as questionable.

Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips (hip) is listed as questionable and head coach Brian Flores expressed confidence that he’ll play on Sunday. S Brandon Jones (ankle, elbow) is also listed as questionable and three players — RB Phillip Lindsay (ankle), TE Adam Shaheen (knee), and CB Trill Williams (hamstring) — are listed as doubtful.

Cardinals at Bears

WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) and QB Kyler Murray (ankle) are set to be gametime decisions for the Cardinals. G Justin Pugh (calf) and CB Byron Murphy (foot) are also listed as questionable while S James Wiggins (knee) has been ruled out.

Bears QB Justin Fields (ribs) is listed as doubtful, so Andy Dalton will start again for the Bears. WR Allen Robinson (hamstring) has the same listing, so he’s set to miss a third straight game. DT Mario Edwards (ribs), WR Marquise Goodwin (foot, ribs), DT Akiem Hicks (ankle), and RB Damien Williams (calf) are all out. LB Roquan Smith (hamstring) is the lone questionable Bear this weekend.

Washington at Raiders

S Landon Collins (foot), RB J.D. McKissic (concussion), and G Wes Schweitzer (ankle) will not play for Washington. G Ereck Flowers (foot), C Tyler Larsen (knee), WR Curtis Samuel (groin), and TE Ricky Seals-Jones (hip) are listed as questionable.

The Raiders don’t expect TE Darren Waller (back, knee) to play after listing him as doubtful. WR DeSean Jackson (calf), RB Josh Jacobs (ankle), LB Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle), and CB Keisean Nixon (ankle) are listed as questionable while DE Carl Nassib (knee) and LB Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring) are out.

Jaguars at Rams

Jaguars CB Shaquill Griffin (concussion) won’t play on Sunday and RB James Robinson (heel, knee) is listed as questionable.

Rams head coach Sean McVay would be “surprised” if WR Odell Beckham Jr. (hip) doesn’t play, but he’s officially listed as questionable. T Rob Havenstein (foot), RB Darrell Henderson (thigh), and CB David Long (illness) are also considered questionable while RB Buddy Howell (thigh) will not play.

Ravens at Steelers

CB Marlon Humphrey (illness) missed a second straight practice before the Ravens listed him as questionable on Friday. CB Anthony Averett (shoulder, ankle), TE Nick Boyle (knee), LB Jaylon Ferguson (illness), G Patrick Mekari (ankle), LB Odafe Oweh (shoulder), LB Patrick Queen (ribs), FB Patrick Ricard (foot, thigh), CB Jimmy Smith (neck, ankle), CB Chris Westry (thigh), and CB Tavon Young (illness) are also in the questionable category. WR Miles Boykin (finger) is listed as doubtful and T Cedric Ogbuehi (thigh) was ruled out before being waived with an injury designation.

CB Joe Haden (foot) is out for the Steelers again this weekend. DE Isaiah Buggs (ankle) is also ruled out, but the rest of the Steelers are ready to go.

49ers at Seahawks

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin), DT Maurice Hurst (calf), WR Deebo Samuel (groin) and RB Trey Sermon (ankle) will not play for the 49ers on Sunday. LB Fred Warner (hamstring) is listed as doubtful and LB Marcell Harris (concussion) is listed as questionable.

Three Seahawks running backs — Alex Collins (abdomen), Travis Homer (calf), and Rashaad Penny (hamstring) — are listed as questionable. G Damien Lewis (elbow, not injury related – medical) is their only doubtful player this week.

Broncos at Chiefs

The Broncos are set to be without RB Melvin Gordon (shoulder, hip) on Sunday night after listing him as doubtful. T Garett Bolles (ankle), LB Jonathon Cooper (neck), CB Nate Hairston (hip), DE Shelby Harris (ankle), T Bobby Massie (ankle), G Quinn Meinerz (knee), and G Dalton Risner (back) are all listed as questionable.

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) is listed as questionable after missing Friday’s practice, but head coach Andy Reid expects him to play. CB Rashad Fenton (knee) and T Lucas Niang (ribs) have been ruled out.