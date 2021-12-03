Pete Carroll sees a “really determined” Russell Wilson

Getty Images

The Seahawks, at 3-8, may already have a fork buried into their underbelly. But they’re not giving up, because they have no other choice.

With the 49ers coming to town this weekend, the Seahawks hope to reverse a trend that has seen them lose three games in a row, and six out of seven.

So how is Russell Wilson looking, as he continues to work his way back from a finger injury that caused him to miss three games?

“Really determined, on it, early, stayed late, everything,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Friday, regarding Wilson. “He’s going for it with everything he has. This is the best he has felt, this is eight weeks. We are at eight weeks right now for broken bones. This will be the best he’s been, there’s margins, and I’m excited for him to play again. He needs to get back on the field again.”

Wilson has struggled since he returned from finger surgery. He insists he’s fine. Obviously, something’s wrong. The offense stinks.

It’s too basic. Too predictable. Too simple. It is Wilson? It is the play calling by offensive coordinator Shane Waldron? It is the intervention of head coach Pete Carroll? It’s something that will need to be figured out. And if the Seahawks can’t turn it around, it’s something that will require serious changes after the season ends.

Their next chance to get a rare win comes in two days. Beat the Seahawks, and they can stave off the fork for at least a week. Lose again, and they’ll surely be done at 3-9.