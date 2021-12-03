Report: Taysom Hill to play through finger injury

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Taysom Hill is reportedly going to keep playing through a right middle finger injury.

Hill hurt his finger against the Cowboys on Thursday night and word on Friday was that he tore a tendon in the finger. That report indicated that Hill may have surgery on the finger, but it looks like that won’t be happening.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that doctors have determined the mallet finger injury does not need to be treated surgically. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson did have surgery after suffering the same injury, but the report indicates Hill’s injury is less severe and Wilson also suffered other injuries to his finger.

Hill made his first start of the season at quarterback in the 27-17 loss to the Cowboys. He was 19-of-41 for 264 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions through the air while rushing 11 times for 101 yards. The Saints will be at the Jets in Week 14.