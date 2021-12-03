Report: Texans sign Tremon Smith to contract extension

Getty Images

The Texans have signed cornerback Tremon Smith, a core special teams player, to a one-year extension through 2022, Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 reports. The deal includes a $1.1 million base salary and $500,000 guaranteed, per Wilson, with a maximum value of $1.6 million.

Smith is averaging 26 yards on six returns this season and has a long of 44 yards.

He has played 79 percent of the special teams snaps and 14 percent of the defensive snaps. Smith has a career-best 14 tackles.

Smith followed special teams coordinator Frank Ross from Indianapolis, where Smith averaged 22.5 yards per kickoff return last season. He signed a one-year deal worth a maximum of $1.1 million during the offseason.

Smith has returned 60 career kickoffs for a 25.4-yard average.

The Chiefs drafted Smith in the sixth round in 2018. He also has played for the Packers and Eagles.