Taysom Hill needed to splint finger after collision

Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill had to put a splint on his injured middle finger for the remainder of Thursday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys after having his hand collide with a defender in the first half.

“I went to throw a ball and I hit it on a hand,” Hill told reporters after the game. “It took a little getting used to. Any time you put something on a finger, traction on the ball and stuff, but it was OK.

Hill ended up throwing four interceptions on the night with three coming late in the fourth quarter. However, head coach Sean Payton said he thought Hill played hard and they didn’t go enough around him either.

“He hurt his finger. We had to splint it somewhere in the first half. He felt good enough to go. … I thought he played with a lot of heart, a lot of guts. We didn’t help him any in the first half,” Payton said.

Payton noted Hill’s first interception, picked off by Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse, should have been caught by wide receiver Kenny Stills.

“I’ll be honest with you, we’ve got to catch… that first interception, it’s the perfect coverage we get. We drop a ball, they make a good play on it. That’s unfortunate,” Payton said.

Hill was just 19-of-41 for 264 yards with two touchdowns and the four interceptions against Dallas. He also rushed for 101 yards on 11 carries. It was his first start at quarterback this season for the Saints.