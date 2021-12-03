Will Gholston is this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that Buccaneers defensive lineman Will Gholston has been named their Community MVP for this week.

Gholston donated almost $60,000 in order to provide full Thanksgiving meals to 920 families in the Tampa area. Gholston chose the number of families because he wears No. 92 and said he’s been committed to helping feed families after dealing with food insecurity while growing up.

Gholston also donated $225,000 to the Moffitt Cancer Center earlier this year to fund research into cancers that disproportionately affect the Black community.

“One of the best feelings to experience is the love that can be shared from giving back,” Gholston said in a statement. “At the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Gholston’s foundation or the charity of his choice. He will also be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the year.