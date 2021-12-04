Aaron Donald fined $10,300 for unnecessary roughness

Getty Images

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald didn’t get penalized for grabbing Packers guard Lucas Patrick‘s throat in last Sunday’s loss, but he did hear from the league this week.

Donald has been fined $10,300 for unnecessary roughness as a result of the play, which escaped notice on the field but video of it circulated widely on social media. Many wondered why the play was not been flagged by the official who comes in to break things up and others noted its similarity to a move Patrick Swayze used in a Road House fight scene.

Donald had six tackles and a quarterback hit during the game.

The Packers would go on to win the game 36-28. It was the third straight loss for the Rams and they will try for a better result against the Jaguars this weekend.