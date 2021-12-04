Bengals put Auden Tate on IR, sign Trayveon Williams to active roster

Getty Images

The Bengals announced a handful of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Wide receiver Auden Tate is going on injured reserve. Tate was listed as doubtful to play on Friday because of a calf injury. He has not played since Week Seven and had three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown in his seven appearances.

The Bengals filled his roster spot by signing running back Trayveon Williams off of their practice squad. He’s played in two games and has six carries for 13 yards.

Guard Keaton Sutherland and wide receiver Pooka Williams have been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. Both players will revert to the practice squad after the game.