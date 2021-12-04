Chiefs OL coach Andy Heck out for Sunday due to COVID protocols

Getty Images

The Chiefs will be without one of their key offensive assistants for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Kansas City announced on Saturday that offensive line coach Andy Heck will miss the matchup due to COVID-19 protocols. With Heck out, assistant offensive line coach Corey Matthaei will fill Heck’s role.

Defensive quality control coach Alex Whittingham is also out for tomorrow’s game due to COVID-19 protocols, but his duties will be absorbed by the rest of the defensive staff.

Head coach Andy Reid said before the start of the regular season that the Chiefs’ entire coaching staff had been vaccinated.

The Chiefs are coming off their bye to face the Broncos on Sunday Night Football. Kansas City has won 11 consecutive matchups against Denver. And Reid is 19-3 in his career off a regular-season bye.