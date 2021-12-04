Colts put Ryan Kelly on COVID-19 reserve list, activate Khari Willis

Getty Images

The Colts are going to be without center Ryan Kelly for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Kelly has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday afternoon. If vaccinated, Kelly will need two negative tests taken 24 hours apart in order to come off the list in less than 10 days but the Colts have a bye in Week 14 so he isn’t at risk of missing another game next weekend.

Kelly has not missed a game yet this season. Danny Pinter is listed as his backup on the team’s depth chart.

The Colts also announced that they have activated safety Khari Willis from injured reserve. He had 40 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery in seven games before going down with a calf injury.