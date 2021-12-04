Dolphins activate DeVante Parker, Michael Deiter from IR

Getty Images

The Dolphins got wide receiver DeVante Parker back in practice this week and they’ll have him back on the roster for Sunday’s home game against the Giants.

Parker returned from a hamstring injury in Week Eight, but aggravated the injury and went on the injured reserve list. He’s missed the last four games, all of which have been wins by the Dolphins.

Parker had 25 catches for 327 yards and a touchdown in five games before his injury.

The Dolphins also announced that they have activated offensive lineman Michael Deiter. He started the first three games of the year at center, but went out with foot and quad injuries. Austin Reiter has been starting at center in recent weeks.

Miami waived center Cameron Tom and elevated safety Sheldrick Redwine from the practice squad to round out the day’s moves.