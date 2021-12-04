Eight Patriots are questionable for Monday night

Getty Images

As the Patriots prepare for a showdown at Buffalo on Monday night, they’re largely healthy.

Eight players are officially questionable for the game. None are doubtful or out.

They are: center David Andrews (shoulder), defensive lineman Chris Barmore (knee), linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley (ribs), running back Brandon Bolden (knee), tackle Trent Brown (calf), kicker Nick Folk (left knee), receiver Gunner Olszewski (ankle), and linebacker Ronnie Perkins (illness).

All but Perkins practiced on a limited basis on Saturday. Perkins, who was first added to the report on Saturday, did not practice.

Since the Patriots are the road team for the Monday night game, the next question becomes whether the questionable players will travel to the game on Sunday. One or more could be downgraded tomorrow.