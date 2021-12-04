Everson Griffen: I am bipolar, I will be an advocate for mental health

Getty Images

Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen announced that he is bipolar in an Instagram post on Friday night.

Griffen was taken to a mental health facility last week after an incident at his house that began when he called 911 about an intruder in his house and said that he had fired a gun without injuring anyone. Griffen also made concerning posts on his social media accounts and refused to leave the house when law enforcement officers failed to find any signs of an intruder when they responded to his call.

Those officers worked with mental health professionals from the Vikings to get Griffen to eventually leave his house and get help. He wrote on Friday that he wants to be an advocate for mental health in the future.

“It’s true I am bipolar. I will embrace it and I will be an advocate for mental health,” Griffen wrote. “I been running from it a long time. I’m not ashamed of it anymore. It all started when my mother passed away. Went into a dark place, thought I was great for many years. I promise this time I will do everything the experts say and my wife. I love my family and I miss my friends. Thank you for all the love and support, but most of all thank you for all the prayers.”

Griffen was placed on the non-football illness list before the Vikings played the 49ers last Sunday and will be on it for two more games before becoming eligible to return to action.